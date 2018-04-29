Fernie on flood watch

Fernie is on flood watch as high temperatures speed up the spring melt and rain continues to fall.

The City has increased monitoring creek and steam levels in areas prone to localized flooding.

Residents concerned about flooding on their property can fill sandbags at the Public Works Yards across from TJs Auto Body, 1492 Railway Ave.

The station is signed, please bring your own shovel to fill bags.

All residents are reminded to exercise caution around fast-moving water.

For more flood preparedness information, visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/business-market-development/emergency-preparedness/flood-preparedness.