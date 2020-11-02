Fernie local presented with Quilt of Valour

Andy Hawkins served in the Canadian Armed Forces for seven years

Fernie local Andy Hawkins was presented with a Quilt of Valour made by Linda Cardwell on Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo contributed by Cindy Postnikoff)

Fernie local Andy Hawkins has been presented with a quilt made by another Fernie local, Linda Cardwell as recognition for his service in the Armed Forces.

Hawkins served seven years in the Canadian Armed Forces, and was given a quilt through the Quilts of Valour non-profit, a society that recognizes veterans and service men and women.

Quilt of Valour representative, Cindy Postnikoff was in Fernie on Oct. 29 to present Hawkins with the quilt.

“At Quilts of Valour it is our mission to wrap our injured Veterans and Service men and women in these beautiful quilts with the hope they will feel the hugs that were stitched into the quilts when they need them the most,” she said.

“It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to recognize Andy for his Service and Sacrifice.”

If you are a veteran or still serving, or would like to nominate someone for a quilt and would like more information on Quilts of Valour, call Cindy Postnikoff at 250-919-3137, or find more information at the Quilts of Valour website.

