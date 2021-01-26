Fernie Hotel celebrates the land down under

Sausages sizzled and Vegemite was spread as The Fernie Hotel celebrated Australia Day on Jan. 26.

Caleb Wykes, Jade Daniel and Alicia Dennis celebrate Australia Day at the Fernie Hotel and Pub. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

The Fernie Hotel and Pub celebrated the land down under on Jan. 26, offering complementary Vegemite and fairy bread sandwiches, firing up a sausage sizzle, and selling imports of Coopers beer and Bundy rum.

Though COVID-19 restrictions and staffing shortages prevented the pub’s traditional Australia Day events from unfolding as usual, the Fernie Hotel upheld their tradition by decorating the space with green and yellow balloons, hanging up Australian flags, and playing Aussie tunes throughout the day.

“We want to try and bring some normalcy back … It’s been slow for us, so this gives us something to be excited about, and it’s been something we’ve always celebrated,” said Fernie Hotel manager, Alicia Dennis.

Commemorating the birthplace of many of Fernie’s seasonal workers, The Fernie Hotel has been the hot-spot for Australia Day celebrations for over two decades, well known for didgeridoo performances, Vegemite eating competitions, and Triple J Hottest 100 playlists.

With the typical festivities on hold until at least 2022, the reigning Vegemite eating champion, Dale Montgomerie, holds his title for yet another year.

