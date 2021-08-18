Fernie getting a new massage clinic in September

Momentum Massage Therapy will provide a range of treatments for everyone

Heather Lavers recertified as a Registered Massage Therapist in BC this summer before deciding to open her business. (Image courtesy of Paige Mueller)

Fernie will soon have a new place to go for a massage when Momentum Massage Therapy opens September 1.

Owned by Heather Lavers who’s been in the industry for 20 years, Momentum will run out of Mountain Life Pilates and provide a variety of massage therapy treatments.

Lavers, who was a certified registered massage therapist (RMT) in Alberta, said she finished re-certifying for her BC RMT license this summer.

“I started thinking about starting up my own clinic probably in early summer,” said Lavers.

As for how she ended up with her business running out of Mountain Life Pilates, Lavers said she’s been a long time client of Mountain Life owner Kate Richardson.

“(I) really admire what she does and her knowledge and thought it would be a fantastic fit,” Lavers said.

She said she thought having her massage therapy with Richardson’s business would be a great way to provide clients with well rounded therapy.

“She (Richardson) works with biomechanics and strength and rehab, and I work on injury rehabilitation and getting people back to being able to do their activities and addressing their concerns with pain and discomfort,” said Lavers.

“So it’s like I can fix the people in one way and she can fix the people in the other way.”

However, Lavers said the two businesses are separate entities though they will refer clients to one another and work together at times.

“So if someone has an acute or chronic injury where their muscles are really tight and we need to get them back to being able to do movement and rehab, then that’s where I would come in,” she said.

“Then once that I’m able to release their muscles and fix their injuries to the point where they can start really moving and strengthen again that’s where Kate would come in.”

But don’t fret if you’re not injured, Lavers said everyone is welcome to get a massage at Momentum.

“I’m trained in a full range of massage therapy techniques whether it’s relaxation and stress reduction, or pre and post natal, or deep tissue and injury rehabilitation,” said Lavers.

She said the only difference is because it’s RMT it can be covered by benefits if massage therapy is needed as a treatment.

Lavers said her goal with this new business is to work with her clients and not just for them.

“My goals with treatment are to empower my patients to be part of the health process,” said Lavers.

“I’m also very passionate about creating a safe and inclusive environment.”

