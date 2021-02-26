Fernie Freestyle Club carves up FAR

The club has been undeterred by the challenges of the season

No pandemic is going to get in the way of Elk Valley kids slaying trails on the ski hill, with the Fernie Freestyle Club getting into the 2020-21 season.

Program director, Chris Ebbern said that a little over halfway through the season, the kids were making great progress developing their skills on the mountain, and there was lots to look forward to heading in to Spring.

“We have a Try Freestyle Day,” said Ebbern. “It allows pretty much anyone six and up to give freestyle a try, just to see what it’s about and if they like it.”

The one-day try-out on March 22 for young aspiring freestyle skiers will only cost $50 and feature some of the greatest hits of Fernie Alpine Resort.

“They go out and check out some moguls, some rails, a bit of jumping, some big mountain – just get a gauge of the program, and hopefully they’ll sign up full time a year after,” said Ebbern, who said it was suitable for young skiers comfortable skiing blue terrain.

“They need to be somewhat of a capable skier – but they don’t need to go slay all the double blacks.”

Ebbern said the club also has some spring break camps on the horizon for current members in March, with both camps designed to encourage development in Freestyle, moguls, half-pipe, full style, big air and big mountain.

The camps are only open to current members, with information available on the Fernie Freestyle Club website.

Ebbern said that for any young skiers interested in the club, Try Freestyle Day was for them, and if they liked it they were very welcome next season.

“Every kid loves to jump, loves the adrenaline. Freestyle is fun – that’s the bottom line. We use the terrain, we ski to the conditions of the day … If the powder falls we’ll be ripping the pow, if its a beautiful sunny day we’ve got a couple of air sights and a mogul course that we have exclusive access to.

“Our goal is to give them a taste of everything, and most importantly have fun with our coaches. Every coach we have is fully certified and very good at what they do – most come from a competitive background, so they’re well in tune with freestyle.”

Ebbern said the club had a lasting impact on lots of young skiers, so it was well worth giving it a shot.

“It’s all about fun, and we try to give the kids as much opportunity as we can. We have kids that come through our program that are currently on the national team right now making a push for 2022.”

For more information on the club and what they’ve been up to, check out their Facebook page or website.

