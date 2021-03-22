Fernie Fox Hotel donates $5k to support local student’s university plans

Dawn Dimayacyac’s university fees will be $5,000 lighter thanks to a donation from the Fernie Fox Hotel.

The hotel is contributing the money to his studies at the University of Lethbridge as thanks to his mother, Dindin Dimayacyac and her hard work at the hotel over the years.

“It’s an amazing contribution that will really help a lot to support Dawn with attending university,” said Dindin Dimayacyac.

Dawn will he headed to Lethbridge in the fall to study computer sciences.

In a release, the Fernie Fox Hotel said that they appreciated and valued the hard work of their employees.

“Our people represent and support us, so supporting our team is among the causes we are committed to and want to see succeed in Fernie,” say Jeremiah and Marina Pauw, owners of The Fernie Fox Hotel.

The hotel also donated money to former housekeeper Presley Lewis’s university scholarship fund on 2019.

Over the last year, the hotel has made a number of other donations to the Fernie Dog Park, the Elk Valley Hospital and numerous youth sports groups. The Fernie Fox Hotel also sponsors the Fernie Snowmobile Association, Fernie Ghostriders Hockey and the Fernie Chamber of Commerce. The hotel donates some $25,000 annually to support local individuals, organizations and events.

