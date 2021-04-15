Fernie Distillers to host virtual cocktail-making class

You’ll be able to learn a little bartending flair at home this month, with Fernie Distillers hosting a virtual cocktail class.

General manager at Fernie Distillers, Jen Wood said that those who signed up for the course to be held on April 29 would have the chance to learn how to make two gin-based cocktails from the best the distillery had to offer.

“They’d be learning from a very amazing and talented bartender, Jordan Walter,” said Wood, who explained that classes would not just include how to make intricate cocktails, but information on how the gin was made and what made it special.

Signing up for the class can be done online, and costs $85 plus tax. For that, you get a seven-piece Fernie Distillers bar kit, a 375ml bottle of gin, a shopping lost of other items for the cocktail and a link to the class which will be held on April 29.

Wood said that though she was a bartender herself, there was plenty she could learn from the likes of Jordan, who she said was highly skilled.

The virtual class will be the first the distillery has hosted, and will be the first of many, with more to come on how to make cocktails using all the spirits made at the distillery.

“We’re starting with the gin, then we’d like to do the vodka, then we have the Fernie Fog.”

To sign up for the class, go to the Fernie Distillers website.

