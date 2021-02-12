Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Only two active cases remain

No new cases, 95 recoveries since Jan. 1 2021.

Only two cases linked to the Fernie community COVID-19 cluster remain active and in isolation, according to the most recent update from Interior Health (IH).

In their Friday Feb. 12 update, no new cases have been identified, leaving the cluster at 97 since the beginning of 2021.

95 have since recovered.

IH has pointed the finger at various private social events and gatherings as the primary source of transmission within the Fernie local health area. No businesses, schools or public locations have been identified as places of transmission.

The next update from IH is due on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

