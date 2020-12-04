Fernie Chautauqua Program Series kicks off with Fabrics of History exhibit

The exhibit explores the history of knitting, spinning, weaving and felting

The Fabrics of History exhibit features work from the Fernie Spinners and Weavers Guild. (Photo Contributed)

The Fernie Chautauqua 2020 Program Series kicks off on Dec. 6 with the launch of the Fabrics of History exhibit, put on by the Fernie Spinners and Weavers Guild.

Curated by local artist, Laura Nelson, the display explores the fiber arts, diving into the history of knitting, spinning, weaving and felting.

The exhibit is located at the Fernie Museum, and will remain up until Jan. 12.

The museum is currently open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. All attendees must follow social distancing protocols.

To stay up to date with Chautauqua Program Series events and news, head to its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Ferine Museum launches Chautauqua Program Series

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press