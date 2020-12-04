The Fabrics of History exhibit features work from the Fernie Spinners and Weavers Guild. (Photo Contributed)

Fernie Chautauqua Program Series kicks off with Fabrics of History exhibit

The exhibit explores the history of knitting, spinning, weaving and felting

The Fernie Chautauqua 2020 Program Series kicks off on Dec. 6 with the launch of the Fabrics of History exhibit, put on by the Fernie Spinners and Weavers Guild.

Curated by local artist, Laura Nelson, the display explores the fiber arts, diving into the history of knitting, spinning, weaving and felting.

The exhibit is located at the Fernie Museum, and will remain up until Jan. 12.

The museum is currently open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. All attendees must follow social distancing protocols.

READ MORE: Ferine Museum launches Chautauqua Program Series

