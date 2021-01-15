Fernie Chamber to host virtual chat with business and physicians Jan. 18

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an online conversation to connect businesses with medical professionals on Jan. 18 in an effort to revisit the basics of protecting the community from COVID-19.

Leading the conversation on Jan. 18 will be Dr Ron Clark, chief of staff of the Elk Valley Hospital.

“With reports of at least one local case impacting the business community, the Fernie Chamber feels it is a good time to connect businesses with our local team of medical professionals and revisit some of the basics when it comes to protecting our community,” said executive director of the Fernie Chamber of Commerce, Brad Parsell.

“The conversation will cover topics like the definition of close contacts, and at what point it is necessary for a staff member to self-isolate and be tested.”

Anyone with questions for Clark are encouraged to contact the Fernie Chamber of Commerce prior to the virtual meeting.

“There has never been a more critical time for Fernie businesses since the start of the pandemic than right now,” added Parsell.

“With reports of local cases and travel advisories already having a serious impact on our winter tourism season, we feel it is an important moment to have a conversation with our medical professionals. We need to refocus on the steps businesses can and should be taking to mitigate any escalation of cases and subsequent impacts on our local hospital.”

The conversation will be held via zoom and on the Fernie Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Jan. 18. The meeting will be available for replay on Facebook.

