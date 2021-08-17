Fernie Business Excellence Awards hoping to return in person this year

The Chamber of Commerce is hoping to hold the event with a gala

The Fernie Chamber of Commerce have announced the annual Fernie Business Excellence Awards will be held Friday October 29 and nonimations are now open to the public until September 6 at 5 PM.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event has been revamped for 2021 with a change to the award categories – this year there will be 12 categories, with three of those being new this year.

The new awards this year are the Business Innovation Award, the Environmental Sustainability Award and the Business Person of the Year Award.

Brad Parsell, Director of the Fernie Chamber of Commerce, said this is the Chamber’s favourite event and it means a lot, especially given this past year.

“We know that the pandemic continues to present extreme challenges for many of our businesses and it’s so important that we recognize the hard work and dedication of these folks, especially this year,” said Parsell.

“Our title sponsor for this year’s awards is once again North Coal, and we sincerely thank them for their ongoing support. We’re really looking forward to it.”

This year the Chamber of Commerce is hoping to bring the event back to what it was pre-pandemic with a gala at the Fernie Community Centre.

The community centre will allow the organizers to properly distance people in the space and take advantage of any gathering limits that may be in place at that time.

More information on the award categories, or to nominate a business or individual you can visit the Fernie Chamber of Commerce’s website to find the link.

