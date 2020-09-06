Fernie Aquatic Centre to reopen soon

Fernie Aquatic Centre is scheduled to reopen in mid to late September. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

The City of Fernie is moving forward with plans to reopen more services, with the Aquatic Center scheduled to reopen in mid to late September.

“I believe that the measures we have taken as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the risk of infection have made a difference in Fernie,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

“As we proceed with the phased re-opening of many of our economic, educational, and community activities, it is important that we continue to follow the most up-to-date health directives, which include staying home if feeling unwell, physical distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing of common surfaces, and the use of masks.

“Our community is extraordinarily resilient, and as we gradually restore service levels and ease restrictions, we must continue to respond and adapt in order to co-exist with the virus for the foreseeable future.”

Along with the Aquatic Centre, municipal authorities also announced that the Fernie Memorial Arena was scheduled to open in mid-September, while the Max Turyk Gym was scheduled to open mid-to-late September.

The off-leash dog park at Annex Park is open, but for on-leash use only.

City facilities that remain closed until further notice are the Max Turyk soccer pitch (due to maintenance), the Prentice Park concession and washrooms, the Community Centre and the Curling Club.

Information on the opening of the Arena and Gym will be released soon, according to the city, but the Community Centre is currently being used for in-person council meetings and not available for other uses.

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press