Fernie and District Historical Society prepares for annual general meeting

The Fernie and District Historical Society (FDHS) is hosting their annual general meeting (AGM) on Aug. 27

The event will be held both via Zoom, as well as allow for a limited capacity of in person attendance at the Fernie Archives Centre.

The AGM follows their extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Jul. 22, wherein they informed the membership and partner organizations of their current financial situation.

“There has been a groundswell of support in the last few weeks for the museum,” said Kevin Allen, restart committee organizer.

“New members have signed up, and many individuals and businesses are contacting us to see how they can help us get through this difficult time. The community really values heritage and the museum’s role on main street. We are looking forward to the AGM as a reset for the leadership and vision of the society.”

According to Rebecca Hall, spokesperson for the museum, community interest for membership renewals and offers of interest in the Board of Directors has been high following the EGM.

The FDHS’s focus is now on board member recruitment, fundraising and membership, and fiscal responsibility.

“The beautiful Fernie Museum continues to be the most visible aspect of the society and is a popular attraction in downtown Fernie for both local residents and visitors,” said Hall.

“The society also produces and facilitates many other initiatives including Heritage Fernie, the Fernie Community Memory Project, Fernie Chautauqua and much more. The FHDS reflects the life of Fernie over the past 130 years and it has never been more important to preserve and honour that past, and also to record and mark the present as we look to our future.”

Those looking to attend the AGM are to RSVP to rebecca.hall@ferniemuseum.com prior to Aug. 27, and will be forwarded a Zoom link prior to the meeting. Those wishing to physically attend are urged to make a special note in their RSVP.

According to Hall, the society hopes to move ahead with programming, events and gallery shows as soon as it is safe to do so.

For more information email info@ferniemuseum.com or drop by the museum Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is by donation.

