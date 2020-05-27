Fernie Alpine Resort to reopen this summer

Fernie Alpine Resort will be open for biking, hiking and scenic chairlift rides this summer. Photo Submitted

Fernie Alpine Resort has revealed their summer 2020 opening dates.

On May 27, the ski hill announced that they would be open for hiking, biking and scenic chairlift rides this summer. Although things may look a little different at the resort as a result of COVID-19, dates have officially been set.

Opening day for summer operations at Fernie Alpine Resort will be June 27 and closing day will be September 7. The resort will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the Elk Quad chairlift running.

The resort has not yet released prices for individual lift tickets or seasons passes although they noted in a blog post that further details would be coming soon. The resort also promised some videos to show the changes that are being made in order for people to safely connect with the outdoors.

Fernie Alpine Resort has been closed to the public since March 15, with the official decision to suspend winter operations coming on March 17.

