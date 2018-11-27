Fentanyl-focused ‘Painkiller’ doc movie screened Thursday in Surrey

A townhall-type Q&A about the dangers of fentanyl will follow a special screening of the film Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis in Surrey on Thursday evening (Nov. 29).

The 43-minute documentary, directed by Matthew Embry, aims to tell the human story behind the opioid epidemic in Canada.

As part of a nationwide tour, the movie will be shown Thursday at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre starting at 6 p.m., at 13450 104th Ave. The screening is free, but those interested in attending are encouraged to register in advance (CLICK HERE to do so).

The Telus Health Originals documentary “seeks to raise awareness and end the stigma of addiction by educating and informing viewers on what fentanyl is and how it is affecting our country,” says a post at painkillerdoc.com.

The movie can be viewed on the website, and also on Youtube (click on the link below).

For each view of the movie, in a “You watch, we give” initiative, Telus says it will donate “$5 (up to $50K) to organizations providing critical care to those in need through Mobile Health Clinics, powered by TELUS Health.”

Those featured in the film include Petra Schulz, who lost her son to an opioid overdose and is a founding member of an advocacy group called Moms Stop the Harm.

