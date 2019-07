Two cars involved in crash on Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter on scene said no drivers are in sight and emergency responders have attended the collision at this time.

Traffic is moving slowly in the left southbound lane at Harvey Avenue.

