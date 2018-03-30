Fencing to be installed before train whistles can stop, and runaway rabbits in Port Edward

District of Port Edward council briefs from the March 27 meeting

Two bunny rabbits were abandoned in Port Edward, and they spent some time on the mayor’s lawn. (Dave MacDonald photo)

Train whistles still pierce the quiet Port Edward community even after $1.5 million was spent to upgrade CN Rail crossings.

Transport Canada requires fencing at or near grade crossings when whistling cessation is pursued. Chief Administrative Officer Bob Payette said at the Tuesday, March 27 council meeting, that the rail crossing project was on time, until they realized they needed to install the fences.

The fence will go from Aero Trading to the edge of Watson Island, he said. The district will have to purchase fencing for approximately 2 km.

“We can’t thank the people of Port Ed enough for letting us get this done,” Mayor Dave MacDonald said.

The district expects the fencing will be completed by June, when the train whistles will also cease.

Rabbits on the loose

In January, the district received calls about two rabbits that had been abandoned and were wandering around the community. At one point, they ended up on the mayor’s lawn.

When the district decided to catch the rabbits and give them a home, they were no where to be found.

“We don’t know where they ended up,” the mayor said.

“They sure got around though,” councillor Dan Franzen said.

Breakfast with the premier

Mayor MacDonald shared breakfast with Premier John Horgan on Tuesday, March 27, before he travelled up the river to Terrace.

“It was a good visit, more of a get to know each other,” he said.

In their conversation, MacDonald said he brought up seniors housing, the train whistles, fishing rights, low cost housing and the Resource Benefits Alliance.

“Our money goes south, not a lot goes north,” he said.

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com