Feedback sought on Revelstoke’s transit system

A survey has been launched to gather feedback on the Revelstoke Transit System.

Priorities identified by the public, through the survey, will be used to develop a Transit Future Service Plan, which will be used to support decision making as well service and infrastructure improvements.

Complete the survey online at engage.bctransit.com/revelstoke/

The deadline to participate is Feb. 5. Paper surveys are available at Revelstoke City Hall and on-board buses.

