Feedback sought at North Okanagan regional district’s open house

Learn more about the district's projects and services offered Nov. 27

The Regional District of North Okanagan has finally signed up for Facebook. (RDNO Facebook)

The Regional District of North Okanagan is hosting an open house on Nov. 27 to offer the public more information on its various projects and services.

The Vernon library will open its doors to the public at 3:30 p.m. and residents can stroll through, speak with representatives and learn more about the RDNO until 6:30 p.m.

“It’s important to give residents the opportunity to come and have meaningful conversations with us in regards to our services, get their feedback on upcoming projects and let them know that their feedback matters to us,” community services general manager Mike Fox said.

At the open house, residents can provide feedback on designs for the Okanagan Rail Trail north extension and speak to the washroom facilities near the Westkal Road parking lot.

Other things on the docket include the Greater Vernon cultural centre, emergency management, water conservation, waste reduction and bylaw control.

— with files from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

READ MORE: Okanagan Film Commission seeks more funding for 2020

READ MORE: Vernon’s Downtown Internet Lounge to host all-nighter gaming marathon

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.