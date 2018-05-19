Feedback considered for Summerland recreation plan

Final version of document to come before council at end of June

More than 90 people attended an open house on Summerland’s proposed recreational master plan last week.

The open house, on May 9, drew a cross-section of the community, said Lori Mullin, manager of parks and recreation for the municipality.

“There was lots of engagement and discussion,” she said.

Among the items in the plan were the future of the Summerland Aquatic Centre and the Summerland Arena. Both buildings are more than 40 years old.

“Both spaces have been maintained well,” Mullin said, “but an aquatic environment is definitely a harsher environment on a building.”

Earlier this year, the parks and recreation department asked for funding to conduct a condition assessment of the aquatic centre, to determine how much life is left in that facility and when it will need to be replaced.

The cost of replacing the aquatic centre will be significant, she added.

In addition, Mullin said there was considerable interest in the Summerland Rodeo Grounds during the open house.

The recreation master plan and a municipal survey form are both available online, at summerland.ca/parks-recreation/recreation-master-plan-2017

Community input and feedback will be accepted until May 21.

Once the feedback has been received, the consultants will compile the feedback comments.

A final version of the recreation master plan is expected to come before council at the end of June.