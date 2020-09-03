Feds fork over $300,000 for Cowichan Lake marina project

First Nation project on North Shore Road to be completed this fall

Ottawa will grant $300,000 towards the new marina being constructed by the Ts’uubaa-asatx (Lake Cowichan) First Nation on North Shore Road.

Marc Miller, minister of Indigenous Services, announced the funding on Aug. 17 and said the $300,000 will be used to support the construction of the marina and related amenities; such as a pathway, a swimming float, storage sheds, seating, landscaping, signage and art.

“The Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation has been steadily working towards building this marina, which has the potential to create even more economic activity and new opportunities through the years,” Miller said.

“Canada is pleased to invest in this project that is creating jobs and contributing to the growth and well-being of the community.”

Construction of the 56-slip marina, estimated to cost approximately $900,000, has begun, and it’s expected to be completed by the end of September or early October.

The rest of the funding for the marina will come from the Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation.

The marina’s construction will create 48 direct jobs, and it will provide permanent jobs for another five people when complete.

The marina is part of an an ongoing plan by the Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation to transform a waterfront area it owns on North Shore Road into a fully developed residential and recreational area.

The plan for the residential part of the project, called North Shore Estates, will consist of approximately 100 units that will be offered in two or three phases.

The first phase of North Shore estates, consisting of 23 single-family lake view lots, is expected to soon be under construction and a sales campaign is currently underway.

“The construction of this marina will provide a great opportunity for Ts’uubaa-asatx to not only expand on their tourism-related businesses, but to transform the waterfront development and provide a key amenity for the new residential development,” said Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation councillor Melanie Livingstone.

“This waterfront development will spur further growth in other sectors and move Ts’uubaa-asatx towards greater economic stability. The funding received from Indigenous Services Canada will be instrumental in supporting the goal of economic self-sufficiency for the Nation.”

The federal funding for the marina comes from the Community Opportunity Readiness Program which helps First Nations and Inuit communities develop business plans, expand existing Indigenous-led businesses, and launch new Indigenous-led start-ups.

Last year, the Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation completed a new $700,000 waterfront walkway, which was constructed with a grant from the Building Canada Fund, in front of North Shore Estates that also has a 30-foot viewing platform.

As well, in 2017, the First Nation opened Kaatza Adventures, a rental company that deals in kayaks, paddle boards, paddle boats and other water craft, adjacent to the development.

