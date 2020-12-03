Federal offender escapes, gets shot at and is taken back into custody in Abbotsford

Several branches of law enforcement find escapee a short distance from where he fled

A federal offender briefly escaped earlier today (Thursday), but was taken back into custody later without incident.

Abbotsford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Abbotsford Way and Marshall Road at approximately 2:55 p.m.

A number of APD officers responded to the call and it was determined that an offender escaped the custody of correctional officers and during apprehension attempts a correctional officer discharged their firearm. No injuries were sustained as a result.

With the assistance of APD officers, Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Services and RCMP Air One Helicopter, the escaped suspect was taken into custody by the APD a short distance later without incident. There is no further risk to the public.

Abbotsford Police Major Crime Detectives have assumed conduct of this investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of this incident, or has CCTV, dashcam video or information about this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-859-5225.

One lane of traffic on Marshall Road was blocked for several hours following the incident, and the Liquor For Less/Dollarama parking lot was taped off.

A whole lot of cops gathered on Marshall Road in #Abbotsford, more to come pic.twitter.com/y4piveS5pJ — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) December 4, 2020