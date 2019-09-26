Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes campaign stop at Morningstar Farm in Parksville

Visit one of several on whirlwind Island tour

Jagmeet Singh on a visit to Morningstar farm in Parksville on Sept. 26. - Cloe Logan photo

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh made a campaign stop in Parksville on Thursday (Sept. 26) to greet supporters and visit Morningstar Farm.

With less than a month to go before election day, Singh spent about 30 minutes touring the farm and interacting with attendees.

A crowd waited for the NDP bus to pull up outside the farm. Singh was greeted with cheers from local supporters before feeding horses and trying local cheeses.

READ MORE: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

In an interview with The NEWS, Singh said: “Our campaign is about people, and about what they’re going through, what the people of the Island are going through.”

He emphasized what have so far been fundamentals in the NDP’s federal election campaign — housing, health care and tackling climate change.

Singh also brought up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and said “he’s helping the powerful out, when families say ‘we can’t find housing, we can’t afford our medication’ — he’s nowhere to be seen.”

Singh also made appearances in Campbell River, Courtenay and Nanaimo on Saturday’s campaign trail.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com