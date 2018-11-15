Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Creston on Nov. 16 for a meet & greet at the Downtowner Motor Inn. Pictured is Singh, during a to visit to the Cowichan campus of Vancouver Island University. (File photo)

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is coming to Creston

MP Wayne Stetski invites the public to join him and Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Friday, November 16, 2018, from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm at Downtowner Motor Inn for a meet & greet.