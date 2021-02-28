Federal Green Party seeks Chilliwack-Hope candidates

The Green Party is looking for nominees.
The Chilliwack-Hope Federal Electoral District Association announced on Friday, Feb. 26, that they are looking for nominees for the upcoming 2021 federal election.
“The Chilliwack-Hope EDA is recruiting a candidate who believes in Canada and will work towards a Green Recovery and a just society,” read a statement from the Green Party. “It’s time for new voices to be heard.”
Those interested in running can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else through www.greenparty.ca/en/time-to-run.
Nominations close on March 31.
@adamEditor18adam.louis@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.