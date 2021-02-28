Federal Green Party seeks Chilliwack-Hope candidates

There were seven candidates confirmed for the federal election in Chilliwack-Hope in 2019. Clockwise from top left, incumbent Conservative Mark Strahl, Liberal Kelly Velonis, NDP Heather McQuillan, Marxist-Leninist Dorothy-Jean O’Donnell, People’s Party Rob Bogunovic, and Green Party Arthur Green. (Missing is Daniel Lamache from the Christian Heritage Party). (File)

The Green Party is looking for nominees.

The Chilliwack-Hope Federal Electoral District Association announced on Friday, Feb. 26, that they are looking for nominees for the upcoming 2021 federal election.

“The Chilliwack-Hope EDA is recruiting a candidate who believes in Canada and will work towards a Green Recovery and a just society,” read a statement from the Green Party. “It’s time for new voices to be heard.”

Those interested in running can nominate themselves or be nominated by someone else through www.greenparty.ca/en/time-to-run.

Nominations close on March 31.

