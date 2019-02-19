Federal Green Party reps in Chilliwack ready for their AGM

Deputy Leader Jonina Campbell of the BC Greens will be the keynote speaker on Feb. 27

Chilliwack’s federal Green Party officials have announced this year’s 2019 AGM keynote speaker is BC Greens Deputy Leader Jonina Campbell.

Campbell will present a talk on Feb. 27 in Rosedale titled, “This is a Marathon We Have to Sprint” to address why Canada needs the Greens and how the party can inspire change.

The journey of the deputy leader into politics will be part of her talk, including what is at stake, and how the Greens can work together to create a more hopeful future, according to Thomas Cheney, spokesperson for the Chilliwack-Hope Federal Green Party Electoral District Association.

“We are pleased to have Ms. Campbell as guest speaker at this year’s AGM,” Cheney said in a news release. “With the fall federal election approaching, we need to galvanize support to ensure that climate change is an election issue.

Campbell ran as the BC Greens candidate for MLA in the 2017 provincial election and was the party’s education spokesperson. Her campaign successfully tripled the BC Greens’ percentage of the vote from eight per cent to 25 per cent in New Westminster. Before entering into provincial politics, Campbell served two terms as a school board trustee in New Westminster, three of them as board chair.

“The AGM will elect Green Party officers for the Chilliwack Hope Riding, specifically the CEO and the Financial Agent, along with any other positions deemed necessary for the upcoming campaign.”

Membership, fundraising and messaging are also on the agenda. There will be time for questions.

The AGM is set for Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at Rosedale Traditional middle school, 50850 Yale Rd., Rosedale.

@CHWKjournojfeinberg@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.