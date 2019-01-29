Federal funds for Central Okanagan Global Citizen Events

The federal government is giving Kelowna’s Global Citizen Events a financial boost.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr, on behalf of Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, has announced $25,700 in federal funds for the project, an annual initiative to bring together the Central Okanagan Community, encourage social responsibility and inspire change by thinking globally and acting locally.

Founded in 2003 by community leaders in Kelowna, the project features a series of activities organized by local non-profit and humanitarian groups and highlights the United Nations’ sustainable development goals through events that entertain, educate and inspire change.

For more information and a list of events go to www.globalcitizenevents.com.

“”Whether it’s Taste of Home, the Sustainable Development Challenge or the Global Children’s Villages at the Lake Country Indoor Children’s Festival, our federal government welcomes the opportunity to work with organizations like Global Citizen Kelowna to commemorate our local history and heritage,” said Fuhr.

He praised the efforts of Global Citizen’s volunteer executive director Joyce Brinkerhoff and the more than 300 volunteers and community partners who work year ’round to bring together the Central Okanagan community, encourage social responsibility and inspire change by thinking globally and acting locally.

Brinkerhoff said through the financial assistance of the federal Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage grant, Global Citizen Events has been able to add to community cohesiveness and connection-both locally and globally.

“The government grant enables us to utilize non-profit volunteers and local actors to create events which entertain, educate and inspire to action,” she said.

