Federal election 2021: Stephen Fowler – Abbotsford

The Abbotsford News asked candidates in the federal riding of Abbotsford three questions (each with a 100-word limit). The same questions were provided to candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding and were published in the Sept. 2nd edition. For candidates in the Langley-Aldergrove riding (of which Abbotsford is a part), visit langleyadvancetimes.com.

1. Why are you running to be a Member of Parliament?

I believe there needs to be modern-day alternatives to the politics of Liberal and Conservative government. Canadian society finds itself facing many issues today, and each of these issues – whether it be climate change, reconciliation with First Nations, or housing – has come to be urgent due to the inaction of consecutive Liberal and Conservative leadership. Canada has known no other style of leadership. For example, climate change has been known to be occurring for well over 50 years, and Canada’s Liberal and Conservative governments since then have done next to nothing but ignore it and pander to fossil fuel corporations.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

As a teacher, I regularly demonstrate skills and attributes that will make me a good elected representative. I collaborate to find a variety of ways to explore a theme or lesson idea. I disseminate information to others in a clear way that builds understanding. I am patient in addressing questions and concerns. I have demonstrated strong leadership skills as a high school coach, sponsor of high school events, and organizer of theatrical productions and other school-related activities. Outside of school, I am constantly on the lookout to learn more about nature and culture. I believe that promoting unity and diversity are important skills and attributes.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

There is no greater challenge than climate change, which will force society to find new ways to do things that are more in concert with the environment. The environment is limited and cannot sustain the unlimited growth desired by our current capitalist economy. Our very economy will need to shift from one that targets consumerism to one that exists in equilibrium with the needs of society and the capabilities of the environment. The Green Party continues to be the only problem that faces the realities of climate change and has platform policies to solve them in a way that promotes a sustainable future.

