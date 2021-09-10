Federal election 2021: Navreen Gill – Abbotsford

The Abbotsford News asked candidates in the federal riding of Abbotsford three questions (each with a 100-word limit). The same questions were provided to candidates in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding and were published in the Sept. 2nd edition. For candidates in the Langley-Aldergrove riding (of which Abbotsford is a part), visit langleyadvancetimes.com.

1. Why are you running to be a Member of Parliament?

I have always wanted to serve my community; that is why I became a family doctor. Being a physician, I have come to recognize – through my patients – that there are so many ways that our government cares for the community. I was inspired by the Liberal government throughout the pandemic and initiatives they put into place that helped my patients navigate this crisis. I want to share what I have learned from being on the front lines of helping in our community and take my commitment to care for others to Ottawa and create positive change on a greater scale.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

I have honed my advocacy skills over the past decade as I have fought for what is best for each patient. I want to advocate for Abbotsford because I grew up here and this community made me who I am. I want to listen to the concerns of my neighbours like I listen to those of my patients, and work with them to better their quality of life. Working in a hospital means I know the importance of teamwork, respect, and when to act. When I can help, I help and – I put all my focus and will into it.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

The health of our community: people and the environment.

Working in Fraser Health during this pandemic, on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, has shown me that we critically need more funding, doctors and nurses to address unacceptable gaps in care and resources. Abbotsford Hospital is a regional centre and requires the resources to serve our community with excellence.

We’re struggling through the local impact of climate change. Hotter and drier days, wildfires that devastate our air quality and land, hit home with very real consequences. The Liberals are the only party with a viable plan to address climate change and keep our communities healthy and green.