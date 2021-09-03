Federal election 2021: Lynn Perrin – Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

The Abbotsford News asked candidates in the federal riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon three questions (each with a 100-word limit). The same questions have been provided to candidates in the Abbotsford riding. These will be published in the Sept. 9th edition and posted at abbynews.com afterwards. For candidates in the Langley-Aldergrove riding (of which Abbotsford is a part), visit langleyadvancetimes.com

1. Why are you running to be a Member of Parliament?

I put my name forward to be a New Democratic Party of Canada MP because over the past six years Trudeau has not followed through on his promises to the residents of Canada; empty promises such as making life more affordable for working Canadians, electoral reform, and fighting climate change while reducing carbon emissions. Neither the Harper Conservatives nor the Trudeau Liberals had sufficiently increased health transfer funding to the provinces. This under-funding is part of the reason initial COVID-19 responses were inadequate, causing unneeded fatalities.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

For the past 40 years I have been a volunteer and community activist in Abbotsford and Mission. While I worked for the federal Correctional Service, I managed a budget and created national policy on helping those living with PTSD. I also negotiated a collective agreement on behalf of 80,000 federal clerks and secretaries. The water system of Mission and Abbotsford remains public due to the opposition by Water Watch Mission-Abbotsford, and I am a spokesperson. Since 2012 I have been the researcher for PIPE UP Network, which intervened in the Trans Mountain expansion hearings (in opposition). I have a master’s of public policy from SFU (2008).

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

The climate crisis threatens Abbotsford’s air, land and water. As a result of the failure of the Harper and Trudeau governments to reduce carbon emissions, Abbotsford residents’ health and $2 billion agricultural economy are at risk. Rather than decrease fossil fuels, Trudeau bought the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion while the CPC remains silent about the $20 billion public expenditure. The other priority, due to the inadequate health-funding transfer, is the inadequate P3 Abbotsford hospital that has turned fatally ill people away from the ER. The NDP stance: Stop fossil-fuel spending and use it to increase health-funding transfers.

