Federal election 2021: Here’s the breakdown for Abbotsford voters

Canadians go to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 to elect their MPs

With the federal election taking place on Monday, Sept. 20, here’s a look at the local ridings and the candidates running in each, as well as other voting day information.

THE CANDIDATES

Abbotsford

Ed Fast (incumbent, Conservative): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Stephen Fowler (Green Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Navreen Gill (Liberal): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Kevin Sinclair (People’s Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Dharmasena Yakandawela (NDP): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Nicole Bellay (Green): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Geet Grewal (Liberal): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Tyler Niles (People’s Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Lynn Perrin (NDP): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Brad Vis (incumbent, Conservative): Story here and questionnaire responses here

Langley-Aldergrove

Visit langleyadvancetimes.com for coverage.

VIRTUAL ALL-CANDIDATES FORUMS

Forum for Abbotsford riding on Wednesday, Sept. 15: For story, click here or visit abbotsfordchamber.com for taped forum

Forum for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 16: Visit abbotsfordchamber.com for taped forum

HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE

If you haven’t received a voter registration card, head to elections.ca to find information on your designated voting station. You can vote with your driver’s licence or other government-issued ID. If you don’t have that, bring two pieces of ID with your name, one of which must have your current address. And if you don’t have ID, you can make a declaration and have someone assigned to your polling station vouch for you. A list of approved ID and other info can also be found at elections.ca.