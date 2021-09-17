Federal election 2021: Here’s the breakdown for Abbotsford voters

With the federal election taking place on Monday, Sept. 20, here’s a look at the local ridings and the candidates running in each, as well as other voting day information.
THE CANDIDATES
Abbotsford
Ed Fast (incumbent, Conservative): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Stephen Fowler (Green Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Navreen Gill (Liberal): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Kevin Sinclair (People’s Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Dharmasena Yakandawela (NDP): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Nicole Bellay (Green): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Geet Grewal (Liberal): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Tyler Niles (People’s Party): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Lynn Perrin (NDP): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Brad Vis (incumbent, Conservative): Story here and questionnaire responses here
Langley-Aldergrove
Visit langleyadvancetimes.com for coverage.
VIRTUAL ALL-CANDIDATES FORUMS
Forum for Abbotsford riding on Wednesday, Sept. 15: For story, click here or visit abbotsfordchamber.com for taped forum
Forum for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 16: Visit abbotsfordchamber.com for taped forum
HOW AND WHERE TO VOTE
If you haven’t received a voter registration card, head to elections.ca to find information on your designated voting station. You can vote with your driver’s licence or other government-issued ID. If you don’t have that, bring two pieces of ID with your name, one of which must have your current address. And if you don’t have ID, you can make a declaration and have someone assigned to your polling station vouch for you. A list of approved ID and other info can also be found at elections.ca.