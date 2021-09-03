Federal election 2021: Brad Vis – Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Brad Vis is the incumbent Conservative Party candidate in the upcoming federal election for the riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon. (Photo by Photoart by Simpson)

The Abbotsford News asked candidates in the federal riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon three questions (each with a 100-word limit). The same questions have been provided to candidates in the Abbotsford riding. These will be published in the Sept. 9th edition and posted at abbynews.com afterwards. For candidates in the Langley-Aldergrove riding (of which Abbotsford is a part), visit langleyadvancetimes.com

1. Why are you running to be a Member of Parliament?

I am running because I’m personally invested in every single corner of this riding and all those who live here. I am a committed advocate for each resident and region of Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, and I know what it takes to get things done in Ottawa. Being elected MP in 2019 was an honour and I’ve worked hard on behalf of my constituents, but it is clear there is much more to do. Canada’s Conservatives have the most ambitious and comprehensive election platform and I’m proud to stand behind it. You can read it here: Conservative.ca/plan.

2. What skills and attributes do you have that would make you a good elected representative for your constituents?

I’m a local Abbotsford guy who knows how Ottawa works, I speak French, and have a proven track record of fighting for and delivering on what matters to the people of Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon. In just 19 months as your MP, I pushed for and saw millions delivered for critical issues, including: the Mission Sewage Pipeline, combatting gang violence, the Lytton wildfire, COVID-19 supports, and more. As the CPC Shadow Minister for Housing, I held the Liberals accountable on their failed housing strategy, while providing housing affordability solutions – which they voted against. You can find my biography at BradVis.ca/about.

3. What are the two biggest issues for your constituents in Abbotsford and how will you and/or your party address them?

• Fixing the housing affordability crisis – Young people are being priced out of their own communities and struggling to rent, never mind buy. I will continue to raise this in Parliament and fight for my constituents to advance the Conservatives’ plan – see page 55 of our platform for more.

• Stopping gang violence and supporting youth – When the Liberals cut anti-gang funding to Abbotsford Community Services, MP Fast and I helped secure alternate support. Now, the CPC will hire more local, anti-gang police officers and implement a Gang Exit Strategy – see page 89 of our platform for more.

