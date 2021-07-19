Federal Conservatives pick Dave Hayer to win Surrey riding next election

In Fleetwood-Port Kells, his campaign will hinge on jobs and getting debt under control

Dave Hayer speaks during an event in Surrey in 2014. (File photo)

Dave Hayer is attempting a return to politics, this time federally.

The longtime Surrey resident will represent the Conservatives in Fleetwood-Port Kells in the coming federal election.

In provincial politics, Hayer was a Surrey-area MLA from 2001 until 2013, in Fleetwood, Port Kells, Fraser Heights, Guildford and Tynehead.

He said he’s “honoured” to receive the support of the federal Conservatives as the party awaits an election call.

“I’ve lived in the beautiful City of Surrey for nearly four decades and have seen first-hand the changes to our growing city,” Hayer said in a news release Monday (July 19). “We need leadership at the federal level once again to secure the future and get the economy back on track post-pandemic.”

His campaign will hinge on jobs and getting debt under control.

A bio says Hayer has called Surrey home since 1972. He lives with his wife, Isabelle, and raised his four children in Fleetwood.

In October 2019, Liberal incumbent Ken Hardie was re-elected in Fleetwood-Port Kells for a second term as MP.

Hardie won with 18,149, or 33.7 per cent of the votes. Runner-up was Conservative Shinder Purewal (16,347 votes), followed by the NDP’s Annie Ohana (10,293), Green Party candidate Tanya Baertl (2,324) and Mike Poulin of the People’s Party (1,081).

• RELATED STORY: Maxime Bernier’s ‘Mad Max’ tour rolls through Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: Green party execs cancel non-confidence vote against leader Annamie Paul: sources

The Fleetwood-Port Kells riding was formed in 2003 and was previously held by Conservative MP Nina Grewal, who won four consecutive elections until Liberal Ken Hardie defeated her in 2015, with 22,871 votes to her 14,275.

with a file from Tom Zytaruk

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader