Federal candidates in Cowichan-Malahat-Langford to take part in environmental debate

GreenPAC will host an online debate on environmental issues with the federal candidates from Cowichan-Malahat-Langford on Sept. 8 (GreenPAC)

An online debate on environmental issues with the federal candidates in the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding for the upcoming election will be held on Sept. 8.

Hosted by GreenPAC, a Canadian non-profit environmental organization, the debate offers a chance to hear the federal candidates answer questions and share their best ideas and proposals for addressing the climate crisis and environmental challenges, both locally and across the country.

Similar debates will be happening online in more than 100 communities across Canada.

“The accelerating climate crisis is very much on the minds of British Columbians with June’s extreme heat and tragic loss of life, followed by ongoing devastating wildfires across our province,” a press release from GreenPAC said.

“These debates will demonstrate to politicians that the climate crisis and the environment need to be front and centre this election, as reinforced by polls that indicate these are top issues for voters.”

Candidates in the riding include Alistair MacGregor, NDP, Alana DeLong, Conservative, Blair Herbert, Liberal, Lia Versaevel, Green, and Mark Hecht, People’s Party.

Visit www.100debates.ca for more information on the project and for a list of local debates in Canada.

The debate will run from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 online via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live.

Register at www.eventbrite.ca/e/100-debates-on-climate-environment-in-cowichan-malahat-langford-riding-tickets-168329146007?aff=ebdssbeac

Cowichan Valley Citizen