Federal all-candidates meetings scheduled for Abbotsford

The Matsqui Centennial Auditorium will host two all-candidates meetings in September. (File photo)

Fraser Valley voters have the opportunity to question federal election candidates at a pair of all-candidates meetings scheduled for September.

First up is the Abbotsford riding, with a meeting set to run on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium located on 32315 South Fraser Way.

Abbotsford riding candidates eligible to attend the event include: Ed Fast (Conservative), Stephen Fowler (Green), Navreen Gill (Liberal) and Kevin Sinclair (PPC).

The NDP has not yet named a candidate for the Abbotsford riding.

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon candidates then take to the stage on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. also at the MCA.

MMFC candidates include: Nicole Bellay (Green), Geet Grewal (Liberal), Tyler Niles (PPC), Lynn Perrin (NDP) and Brad Vis (Conservative).

Doors open for both events at 6 p.m. Candidates in attendance will answer questions on business issues and the written questions received from the floor.

This is an Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce event sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo Canadian Business Association and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

Abbotsford News