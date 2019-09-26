Federal all-candidates forum comes to Parksville

Residents will be able to directly ask questions of Courtenay-Alberni riding candidates

Parksville Qualicum Beach voters have an opportunity to hear from their local candidates early next week, with less than a month to go before the Canadian federal election.

The all-candidates forum will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at Parksville Community Centre from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Local realtor Matt Breedlove will moderate the event, which will allow residents to ask questions.

Additionally, a forum will be held specifically for local high school students.

The event will be on Tuesday Oct. 15 at Ballenas Secondary School from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Approximately 250 Grade 10 to 12 students are expected to attend the forum, which aims to involve and educate youth about the election process. Candidates will have five minutes to introduce themselves before taking student questions.

