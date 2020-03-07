February saw liquor offences top the list of crimes in Vanderhoof

Local mounties release monthly crime statistics for February 2020

  • Mar. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
In comparison to February 2019, crime went slightly up for the same month this year.

Last month, local mounties attended 251 calls for service in Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, Cluculz Lake and Area ‘F’ which is the rural area surrounding the district. In 2019, police had attended 234 calls for service.

Liquor offences are on the top of the list of crimes last month with 26 calls made in regard to it.

Below are the crime statistics released by the Vanderhoof detachment.

  • Assaults — 16
  • Break and Enter’s — 6
  • Theft of Vehicle — 2
  • Mischief — 14
  • Traffic Accidents — 7
  • Impaired Operation of Motor Vehicle — 1
  • Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) — 1
  • Breaches — 12
  • Liquor Offences — 26

