February: $2.8 million announced to combat crime

A look back at some of our stories from February, 2017

Lake City Secondary Students Joseph Brinoni (left), 15, and Carmen Davis, 16, share some friendly conversation in front of the school's Love your #Selfie banner hanging in the commons at the Williams Lake Campus. Students and staff are encouraged to write what they love about themselves on the banner and recognize Pink Shirt Day. Monica Lamb Yorski/Tribune File photo

Feb. 1

Letter of understanding signed with TNG

The Tsilhqot’in Nation achieved a significant milestone Friday when leaders signed a letter of understanding with the Canadian government to negotiate in good faith and work toward reconciliation.

In front of a crowded room at the Toosey Health Centre, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, and the Chiefs from all six Tsilhqot’in communities signed the agreement

Feb. 1

Community responds to needs after three families displaced by house fire

Neighbours and community members rallied to support three families who lost all their possessions in a house fire in late January.

The house, on Houston Street, erupted into flames following a kitchen fire in the basement suite.

The community rallied, collecting donations, food and clothing for the families.

Feb 2

Weekend program feeds hungry children

A new program initiated by the Daybreak Rotary Club of Williams Lake has started handing out 32 “Starfish Backpacks” each week to needy children.

Inside the backpacks is enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two suppers, four snacks and three pieces of fruit. Each Friday, the backpack goes home with students and then is brought back to the school on Monday and refilled.

The program gives children the opportunity to have nutrition they normally wouldn’t have during the weekend when they cannot access regular food programs at the schools.

Feb. 9

RCMP and city get cash injection to combat crime

In order to combat an ongoing issue of crime in the city, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General announced a $2.8 million two-year program.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin Regional Community Safety Model was designated to address the root causes of crime by focusing on boots on the ground prevention, outreach, information sharing and better co-ordination of resources.

Feb. 9

Society officers support and services to residential school survivors

Offering workshops, healing circles, therapy and counselling, Williams Lake regained an Indian Residential School Survivors Society office.

Staffed with two members and an elder, the society works to address those who have been impacted by the residential school legacy.

Feb. 10

Rail tie burning questioned by the city council

A hotly-contested proposal by Atlantic Power to burn shredded rail ties at the power plant came under question by Williams Lake city council.

The council asked the Ministry of Environment and Atlantic Power what additional measures will be taken beyond permit requirements to ensure burning shredded rail ties does not pose environmental or health risks.

Feb. 21

Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse re-elected

Joe Alphonse was re-elected as Chief of Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation for a fifth consecutive term with 43 per cent of the votes.

“I think that’s a good strong mandate,” Alphonse said of his win. “The community has spoken.”