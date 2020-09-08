Featured artist of the week – Kate Werstuik

As an artist feature for the week, the Express reached out to Kate Werstuik, a macramé artist in town. She started learning macramé this year in January and within 8 months, Werstuik has managed to not only learn the art, but has got her business off-the-ground and is showcasing her work at various businesses in Vanderhoof and Terrace.

“I have always been interested in art and did a lot of drawing and painting before macramé. I decided I wanted to try it because I had seen it on Pinterest and was like, oh, I need to make one for myself. So I made one and it was easy and fun to make, along with it being lucrative as an art form.”

When she had made her first few macramé, she made a Facebook Page called The Lunar Spool and put up her pieces for sale. There was a lot of interest from the community for her art work from the get-go.

Werstuik also started selling her work at the Vanderhoof Farmer’s Market. In town, her work will also be displayed at Collective Allure, and in a new salon coming to Vanderhoof called The Northern Loft.

Other than the District, the local artist also garnered the interest of the owner of a business in Terrace called the Chill Soda Shop. Werstuik’s work is being displayed for customers to purchase in all these stores.

“I got a Facebook message from the owner of Chill Soda Shop about a week ago saying she really loved my work and that she has been looking for something like this made locally in B.C., but more in central or northern B.C. She told me she wanted thirty pieces,” she said

“It amped up the business for sure.”

Werstuik said she loves hand-made goods and finds them to be a dying art due to mass production.

“If you order something online like purses or jewellery, you can tell it has been manufactured in a factory. Whereas if it is hand-made, it is the artists’ time, their style and that reflects in the final product. You can see more intricate marks in them and they definitely have more character than things ordered online. That is what Farmer’s Markets are so much fun for local artisans,” she said.

People who live in Vanderhoof and the area surrounding it have a good opportunity to create art and sell locally beacause there is more interest in hand-made good here, Werstuik said, adding “it is really heart-warming to see.”

The Express asked Werstuik what she would like to see in Vanderhoof for the artists of the region and she suggested businesses get involved in hanging art on their walls as one possible avenue.

“When you go to a city and have those cute areas which have cafes that feature local artists. That would be nice to have here. Those businesses have macramé, local paintings, candles, whatever they can find from their local artists. These pieces are being used as decoration but they can also be purchased and it makes the business look so warm and welcoming,” she said.

Other than her interest in macramé, Werstuik has also mastered the art of driving a Zamboni, which is her occupation at at Arena once hockey season is here.

