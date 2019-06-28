Fawn has been reunited with its mother after being taken by a man

Conservation officers ask people to leave wildlife alone, even if they think their abandoned

Fawn reunited with mother after being taken, photo provided by Conservation officer Greg Kruger

A fawn has been reunited with its mother and a man left with a fine after he was spotted carrying the baby deer in a liquor store on June 15.

Conservation officer Greg Kruger initiated an investigation into the report and after viewing surveillance footage, Kruger was able to determine the identity of the man.

The man was found at a residence in Invermere where he was still in possession of the fawn.

The man believed the fawn to be abandoned, but he was still charged with unlawful possession of live wildlife.

Kruger says he took possession of the fawn and drove to the exact location where the man reportedly found the baby deer.

Once there, Kruger used an electronic call that mimics fawn vocalization and a mature white-tailed doe ran to the location and was reunited with the fawn.

The COS encourages anyone who finds what appears to be wildlife left on its own, to leave it and contact the COS at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

