Favourable weather leads to evacuation orders being rescinded near Mount Law blaze

Evacuation orders for eight properties under threat from the Mount Law wildfire have been rescinded, and downgraded to evacuation alert status.

The properties include 3658 to 3760 Gates Road.

According to a release from Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, favorable weather has assisted the efforts of firefighters.

“Crews are continuing fire suppression efforts within the fire perimeter and will monitor overnight,” said Jason Brolund, Fire Chief of West Kelowna Fire Rescue. BC Wildfire crews continue to action active fire areas on the hillsides with both air and ground support.

Firefighting efforts are being supported by 33 structural firefighters from six fire departments (West Kelowna, Sundre Alberta, Woss Lake, Pt. McNeill, North Cowichan, Willowbrook) along with 10 trucks and other equipment.

“Residents in the area can expect to see smoke and burning materials throughout the next few days as the fire burns near the top of the mountain but residents can be assured that West Kelowna crews, together with Peachland Fire Rescue, are closely monitoring conditions and will control the flare ups as necessary,” said Brolund.

Additional smoke or fire may also be visible because of controlled ignitions to strengthen fireguards.

The wildfire is visible from Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and for the safety of travellers, motorists are asked to refrain from stopping along the highway to observe the wildfire.

