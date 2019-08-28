Faulder/Meadow Valley receives FireSmart designation

Region west of Summerland has taken fire prevention measures

The communities of Faulder/Meadow Valley were recently recognized with the installation of the official sign declaring that the communities are a designated FireSmart Community.

This recognition comes following the efforts of the community as part of the FireSmart Canada Community Recognition Program.

The community FireSmart Board organized and held community events in 2017 and 2018 where information and demonstrations were offered on how to reduce the potential impact of wildfire on homes and property using guidelines provided by FireSmart B.C. and B.C. Wildfire Service.

Ongoing efforts in 2019 included promotion of a water barrel program (for spot fires) and FireSmart posters promoting continued awareness.

FireSmart board members are Bonnie and Dane Milton, Doug and Kathi Penny, Ian Christensen and Dave and Cindy Boehm.

