Father’s Day Fishing Derby a social success for NT Fish and Game Club

The 11th Annual Father's Day Fishing Derby hosted by the North Thompson Fish and Game Club Society took place on Sunday, June 21, under sunny skies and on area waterways. In previous years this Derby has as many as just under 100 entrants, but for 2020 the event could only be held if it was limited to 49 entrants due to the current BC Health regulations regarding COVID-19.

Three generations of the Holt family once again gathered together to compete in the NTFG Father’s Day Fishing Derby. Pictured (l-r) Gary Holt, Chantel Holt (with the Largest Sport Fish), Frank Holt, Shantana Pounder, and Tristan Holt. (Bryan Smith photo)

Anglers were eager to be able to participate as many fishing derbies had been canceled this year, and they took no time at all to fill the 49 spots available for this annual Father’s Day event.

The weigh-in took place at the Bandshell in Barriere’s Fadear Park with plenty of social distancing. Fifty fish were reported in as anglers gathered to await the results.

Winners of the day were:

• Hidden Weight (14 lbs. 9 oz.) Grand Prize of an Outdoor Propane Fire Pit donated by RE/MAX Integrity Realty was won by Frank Holt with a 8.39 pound Laker

• Largest Rainbow Trout of 2.84 pounds was awarded to Warren Bobinski who won a Chair-For-Two donated by NTF&G

• Largest Sport Fish weighed in at 7.65 pounds, with Chantal Holt receiving a BackPack Cooler for her win.

• Overall Greatest Weight per an entry, went to Erin Thierrien who’s fish weighed in at 5.33 pounds, and he received an Outdoor Blanket from NTF&G for his win.

• Fishing Derby Entry from Farthest Away went to Jim Guppy, who also received an Outdoor Blanket courtesy of NTF&G.

• The Most Fish Caught By One Family went to the Thierrien Family who brought in 15 fish.

• Prizes were also provided to all of the 23 children participating in the Derby.

Find out more about the North Thompson Fish and Game Club Society by going to their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/norththompsonfishandgame/

