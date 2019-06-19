Father’s Day Fish Derby a family affair in Barriere

Three generations of the Holt family from Barriere “had a really great time” at the North Thompson Fish and Game Club’s 10th annual Father’s Day Fish Derby, and also won the multiple generation and combined ages prize with 278 years in total. “This is kind of our annual family event,” said Frank Holt, “I have always fished with my Dad on Father’s Day. But last year was the first year I hadn’t spent Father’s Day in a boat with my son Tristan as well because he was away in the Yukon. It was really good to get him back in the boat this year, but he kicked my butt and went home with the largest fish of the Derby.” Pictured (l-r) Gary and Carol Holt, Chantal and Frank Holt, Tristan Holt with his fiancée Shantana Pounder.(Kathy Campbell and Bryan Smith photo)

The 10th Annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby hosted by the North Thompson Fish and Game Club took place on Sunday, June 16, under mostly clear skies and with plenty of enthusiastic participants. Weigh-in took place at the Bandshell in Barriere’s Fadear Park where anglers, family, and friends gathered to visit and wait for the results.

NTF&G member and volunteer, Kathy Campbell, reported a total of 101 fish were brought in for weighing. She noted the angler’s favorite lake of the day was Lynn Lake, with Schilling, Deer, Forrest, Dunn, Tawell, Adams, South Barriere and Gorman all used by other anglers.

The youngest fisherman was Abraham Bourassa who also pulled the hidden weight winning ticket, and all of the youngsters who attended got to choose a prize from a free draw.

“We are already looking forward to seeing everyone next year,” said Campbell, “And hopefully we will see even more participants.”

Results of the Derby:

• Daryl Jarvis won the Hidden Weight Grand Prize with 14 oz. and a Propane Stainless Steel Nex Grill / NTF&G.

• Tristan Holt won the Largest Fish, 10.27 lb, and an Evercart 10- Piece Garage Kit

• Catelind Bourassa won the Largest Rainbow Trout with 2.22 lb and a Two Person Inflatable Boat / NTF&G

• Bryan Beler won the Overall Greatest Weight per an Entry, 12.99 lb. and a three piece Tent & Sleeping Bags / NTF&G

• Kate-Ann Ekins won the Smallest Fish Weight, .19 lb, and a Coleman Propane Lantern donated by Mel Schmidt, NTF&G Past President / NTF&G

• Children’s Category Largest Fish was won by Sterling, 2.18 lb, and a Fishing Rod from Barriere Timbermart

• Fishing Derby Entry from Farthest Away went to Jamie Johnson of Nova Scotia, receiving a Gift Bucket from Interior Savings Credit Union

•The Holt Family (278 years) won the Multiple Generation – Combined Ages – Largest Number and received $50 in Gift Cards to Barriere Auto Parts

• Best Fish Story for the Day or in the Past was won by Clorisee & Cory Bourgue who received a $20 gift card to Bear Lane Bistro

• Prizes for All Children were provided, with 15 children participating.

To find out more about the North Thompson Fish and Game Club Society go to Facebook, or go to: https://norththompsonfishandgameclub.ca