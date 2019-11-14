Father of murdered realtor pens open letter pleading for help from Saanich mayor

Jeff Buziak, father of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak murdered 12 years ago in Saanich, has written an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes. The case remains open. (Black Press Media file photo)

The father of Lindsay Buziak, the murdered realtor whose case has gone unsolved for the past 12 years, has written an open letter to Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes pleading with him for help in finding his daughter’s killer.

“Sir — father to father — and for God’s sake please, as head of Saanich Municipality, do something about this problem you have inherited because your police department [is] obviously not capable,” pleads Jeff Buziak in the letter, which was posted on his public Facebook page and circulated through email.

Buziak has spent the past 12 years rallying for justice for his daughter, who was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008, while showing a home in Saanich. Earlier this year, he appeared on the Dr. Phil show, highlighting the lack of progress made on the case and vocally criticizing the Saanich Police Department.

“[The Saanich Police Department’s] only strong points to this date are explanations and excuses why they have not done their duty to the citizens of Saanich. Lindsay Buziak was born, raised, educated and murdered in Saanich,” reads the letter.

Haynes told Black Press Media that while he feels for all the family members dealing with the tragic situation, he cannot provide any further comment as it is a police matter. He declined to answer when asked if he’ll be contacting Buziak personally or if the two would be meeting in the future.

Buziak runs a website dedicated to solving Lindsay’s murder, which includes a detailed timeline of events leading up to her death, as well as a list of suspects and photos of the crime scene.

