Father of murdered realtor Lindsay Buziak to appear on Dr. Phil

Jeff Buziak, father of 24-year-old Lindsay Buziak murdered in Saanich in 2008, on the annual Buziak Walk for Justice. The case remains open, but police have not made any arrests yet. (Black Press File Photo)

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon Jeff Buziak was climbing the hills of Hollywood in an effort to centre himself ahead of an expected interview with popular television psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw.

Buziak’s in Los Angeles this week because the cold case of his daughter Lindsay’s 2008 murder will once again be in the spotlight, as he’s there filming for McGraw’s show, Dr. Phil.

RELATED: ‘Her killer walks the street,’ a father still seeks answers

The syndicated talk show airs on CTV in Canada and is one of the most watched in the United States, and in many countries around the world, with millions of daily viewers. It’s also one that trumps up intriguing and hard to talk about topics. Lindsay Buziak, a 24-year-old real estate agent, was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 while showing an unoccupied Gordon Head home to a well-dressed couple.

Jeff Buziak is unsure exactly what angles of Lindsay’s case the show’s producers will focus on, but it fits into the true crime genre that the show has been covering. The Dr. Phil production flew Buziak down to L.A. and put him up in a big hotel, he said. Instead of shooting it all in one day, a driver stops by each day to pick Buziak up.

It’s a lot of pre-production work, fillers and intros, and it will end with what Buziak guesses is an on-stage session with the McGraw, a 68-year-old psychologist turned television star.

“I don’t ask questions, I want it to be raw, I don’t know what they plan on doing,” Buziak said.

He didn’t even ask when the show will be on the air.

RELATED: Police believe several people have information on unsolved murder

Nonetheless, when it does air, viewers can expect criticism of the Saanich Police. Buziak is their heaviest critic.

“This is all about Lindsay’s unsolved murder, nothing to do with me,” he said. “I just happen to be the father chasing the killers, because we have Saanich Police not doing the job, so I’m here to point that out. They don’t want reminders, it’s been 11 years and that is way, way, way too long.”

Securing the spot on Dr. Phil was a combination of shopping the case around enough that it got noticed by the show, Buziak said.

“They looked into Lindsay’s case and their first question to me was, ‘Why isn’t that solved?.’ And that’s why I’m going on the show, because I don’t know either. The only ones who seem to know why it isn’t solved are the conspirators.”

That said, Buziak expects to be challenged by McGraw, whose show thrives on his skills in drawing up the emotions of his guests.

In 2010 Dateline ran a feature on the unsolved Buziak case, a segment which has since been rerun multiple times.

reporter@saanichnews.com