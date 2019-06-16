Fate of KVR in Princeton council’s hands

The fate of the KVR through Princeton, and how it will be used in coming years, is now in the hands of town council.

Regardless of what council decides to do about the KVR “it’s not going to happen overnight,” according to Mayor Spencer Coyne.

The committee formed to explore shared use of the trail – whether or not it will opened to off road vehicles – presented its recommendations to council at a special sitting May 28.

The Committee of the Whole met to receive the information.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said the special meeting was held to move the process along, without waiting for a regular council meeting.

The meeting was advertised on the town’s website and posted on social media.

“It’s still a council meeting but no decisions were made,” he said.

He added that a final decision “will happen no time soon…Everyone thinks it’s going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen overnight.”

He also said there are “no guarantees” regarding the outcome.

“Who knows how it’s going to go? trail It’s going to go to staff and staff will [review] the recommendations.”

Those recommendations, which include setting the speed limit on the KVR at 15 km an hour, and installing traffic lights at the tunnel, were revealed earlier this month at a public meeting.

