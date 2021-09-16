Reports are emerging of a fatality at Babine Lake barge on the morning of Sept. 8.

Unconfirmed reports from witnesses on the scene claim that a man suffered a medical incident and a truck went off the Babine Lake barge while being loaded on.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Lakes District News reached out to RCMP Media Relations NCO Cpl. Madonna Saunderson for details. “I have very little information on the matter but I understand that WorkSafe is involved and may have conduct of this investigation along with the B.C. Coroners Service,” she said.

Lakes District News also spoke to a a representative from WorkSafe B.C., who confirmed that an incident had occurred. “We can confirm that on Sept 8, 2021, WorkSafe B.C. was made aware of a possible workplace incident in the 47500 block of Mill Bay Road. WorkSafe B.C. has launched an investigation into this incident. The primary purpose of our investigation is to determine the cause of the incident, including any contributing factors, so that similar incidents can be prevented from happening in the future.”

B.C. Coroners Service Media Representative Ryan Panton confirmed to Lakes District News that they are also conducting an investigation of a death with the same description and location.

Details about the deceased have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing.

