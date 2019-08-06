Fatal Vision goggles give drivers an impaired-driving experience in Chilliwack

Const. Barbara McMorrow moves a cone back into place after Steve Hames drove into it while wearing impairment goggles and trying to manoeuvre a pedal cart around the cones on July 31. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Teens who can’t legally drive nor drink, plus younger kids and adults, got to experience what it would be like to get behind the wheel while intoxicated during a safe-driving education event last week hosted by the RCMP.

It took place at the former Cultus Lake Go-Kart track where people put on a pair of Fatal Vision impairment goggles and tried to drive around cones in a pedal cart.

It wasn’t at all an easy task. Kids and adults alike were bumping into the cones, driving right over them, and backing up countless times while trying to weave around about eight pylons set up in a straight line.

The goggles were of varying strengths, simulating blood alcohol levels of .06 to .25 which would be “extremely intoxicated,” said Const. Tristan Williams. The legal blood alcohol limit in B.C. is .05.

One pair of goggles gives people double-vision, simulating about five times the legal blood alcohol limit.

There was even a pair of marijuana impairment goggles which makes the wearer’s vision appear concave. Participant Steve Hames tried them out and said it felt like he was driving uphill the entire time.

ICBC was also at the event where people had the chance to try and walk a straight line and then bend down and pick up three balls all while wearing the same alcohol impairment goggles.

The Fatal Vision goggles are very realistic and once the wearer removes them, they often feel dizzy and nauseous afterwards.

Impaired driving prevention remains a priority to the RCMP commitment of road safety in the community.

