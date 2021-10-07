Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Newton in the 12200-block of 80 Avenue Tuesday night (Oct. 5, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Fatal Surrey shooting believed to be linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

IHIT has been called in to investigate

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newton Tuesday night (Oct. 5), and homicide investigators say it appears to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Just before 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 12200-block of 80 Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area, according to a release from Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman.

Honeyman said when officers arrived, an adult victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now been called in to work with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.

Sgt. David Lee, with IHIT, said the investigation is in its early stated, but the shooting “appears to be targeted.”

He added preliminary information indicates that the shooting is related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

However, police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

2021: Shootings/homicides
A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said a burned out vehicle was found on 129A Street in Newton shortly after. There is no word yet on if the two are linked.

